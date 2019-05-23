Guilty plea in Bell County capital murder case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Theodore Dwayne Sims [ + - ] Video

BELTON, TX - There has been a guilty plea in the murder of two Temple O'Reilly Auto Parts employees in 2018.

Theodore Sims will face life in prison after killing 25-year-old Cody Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Pellerin, III.

"He deserves it. I feel like something could have been more, maybe the legal injection or something. But at least he is spending life in prison, so he can't get out," says Jessica Wooley, who was Robert Pellerin's girlfriend.

Sims admitted to killing Pellerin and Cornell in court on Thursday.

In March 2018, investigators say Sims bought the "cheapest" shotgun at Temple's Gem Pawn. Four hours later, Sims went to Belton's Napa Auto Parts Store, where he used to work, in a spray-painted Nissan Altima. While at the store, he pointed the gun at the assistant manager and another store worker.

Around 11:00 p.m. that night, Temple Police were asked to check on a couple of employees at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store. This is when police found Cornell and Pellerin bound with duct tape and dead, shot with a shotgun.

Investigators saw Sims on surveillance video and then arrested him at Murphy's Gas Station in Harker Heights the next day.

Sims will now spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and capital murder.

Pellerin's girlfriend, who did not want to go on camera, says he loved his family very much.

"He was always happy. He always had a smile on his face, made everybody else happy, tried to help people out," Wooley says.

Back in March, family and friends remembered Pellerin and Cornell with a balloon release on their one-year anniversary of their deaths.

"These two men left us so young of age. We love you Rob and Cody, and you both will always be in our hearts," Wooley says.

----- ORIGINAL STORY -----

Theodore Dwayne Sims has pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a rampage at auto parts stores in Belton and Temple in March of 2018.

Sims will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.

The victims were found when Temple police were asked to check on employees who had not been heard from.

Officers found Robert Pellerin III and Cody Cornell dead inside, both bound with duct tape and both shot with a shotgun.

The indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon indictment referred to an incident earlier at the Napa Auto Parts Store where he is accused of pointing a weapon at the assistant manager and another store worker.

The two men recognized him as a former employee recently fired and fled.

They say Sims left after that.

Sims was arrested by Harker Heights officers the next day.

