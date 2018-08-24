Hewitt PD makes arrest in case of domestic violence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

HEWITT, Texas - A man is arrested after Hewitt Police receive a tip of a case of domestic violence.

Officers received a call around 6:50 p.m. regarding a case of domestic violence in the 200 block of Bonham Drive.

When officers arrived, there was nobody home. Since police got a tip of a possible gun involved, they pinged the cell phones of the residents.

They were able to locate them near the Dollar Tree on Hewitt Drive in a tan Dodge Durango after performing a high-risk traffic stop.

One man is now in police custody with a pending offense of Family Violence. Authorities are currently searching the vehicle for a firearm.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.