Hewitt PD makes arrest in case of domestic violence
HEWITT, Texas - A man is arrested after Hewitt Police receive a tip of a case of domestic violence.
Officers received a call around 6:50 p.m. regarding a case of domestic violence in the 200 block of Bonham Drive.
When officers arrived, there was nobody home. Since police got a tip of a possible gun involved, they pinged the cell phones of the residents.
They were able to locate them near the Dollar Tree on Hewitt Drive in a tan Dodge Durango after performing a high-risk traffic stop.
One man is now in police custody with a pending offense of Family Violence. Authorities are currently searching the vehicle for a firearm.
FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.
