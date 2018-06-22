Hewitt Police credit Facebook for tracking down criminals

Hewitt Police are praising social media for tracking down criminals.

They arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run with outstanding warrants on him from Waco and Beverly Hills Police Departments. The crash happened on June 1 near Hewitt Drive and Panther Way. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Central Texan Jason Bell applauds Hewitt Police for using Facebook for tracking down criminals.

“Any advantage that the law enforcement can get is a powerful tool cause they are so many things now hindering them,” Bell says.

The officers say they contacted 35-year-old Mark Cross on Facebook offering to buy his speaker.

Cross hasn’t been charged with a hit-and-run yet.

“Social media plays an important role in a criminal investigation. It allows us you know to possibly identify people through Facebook, make a contact with them without them knowing who we are,” says Hewitt Police Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders.

According to police, Cross also offered to sell drugs to an undercover detective who arranged a meeting.

“Trying to get him to come to us was a slim chance, I mean, if they are wanted they don’t show up,” Saunders says.

The officers say they found drugs on Cross.

“Most criminals are not the smartest or the brightest bulbs in a world, mostly they are dumb and looking for an easy opportunity,” Bell says.