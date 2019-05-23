Home invaders seek cash at gunpoint
COLLEGE STATION, TX - College Station police are looking for two men who kicked a door in on an apartment Thursday morning and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint.
Police were called to Lake Ridge Townhomes in the 1100 block of Jones Butler Road at 5:39 a.m.
The caller said two men wearing masks had broken through the front door and entered a bedroom of the apartment to make their demands.
Police say they were not able to get any cash and after a brief fight in the bedroom, they left without taking anything and fled in an unknown direction.
The victims were not able to give much of a detailed description of the men.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
