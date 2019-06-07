Hot cars are dangerous for pets Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WACO, Texas - Summer is right around the corner, and it definitely feels like it.

Heat indexes could reach the triple digits this weekend, so if you are taking your furry friend out to run an errand with you - do not leave them in the car.

The vehicle can easily reach life-threatening temperatures within minutes, even with the windows rolled down.

"If you are going to leave your dog outside, make sure you have plenty of shade for it and plenty of water. But I would never leave it in a parked vehicle," says Matt Gray, Humane Society of Central Texas Volunteer Coordinator.

It's also important to remember to check how hot the ground is before taking your dog on a walk. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your dog.