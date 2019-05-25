I-35 crash stalling traffic
WEST/ABBOTT, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation has reported a crash between Abbott and West, near Mile Marker #354 on Interstate 35.
Traffic is currently backed up into Abbott. Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes. An access road is open through the area.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
