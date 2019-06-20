Jury says Tony Olivarez guilty of capital murder

A 54th District Court jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the Capital Murder trial of Tony Olivarez.

Olivarez is being assessed an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury began deliberating about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

He and Todric McDonald were accused in the deaths of cousins Justin and Ulysses Gonzalez who were killed in May 2014 at an apartment in the 2600 block of Grimm Avenue in Waco where they had gone to visit.

McDonald had already been tried in the case and, after being convicted in January, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Olivarez was already in jail on other charges when he was named in the murder almost three years after it happened.

He has remained in the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling over a million dollars on the capital murder charge, a separate charge of aggravated assault, a burglary charge and a traffic charge.