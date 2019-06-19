K9 joins A&M University Police

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officer Cody Clemens and K9 " Mays"

COLLEGE STATION, TX - The Texas A&M University Police Department welcomes a new K9 to the force.

Mays is a 1 1/2 year old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who was born in Poland and has joined his new partner, Officer Cody Clemens in Aggieland.

The two began training together in January and attended the Pacesetter K-9 Academy in Liberty Hill, texas where they completed the detection course.

Mays has been certified as an explosives detection dog.

Mays was given to the department by the Mays Business School Strategic Philanthropy Class and K9s4COPS, a non-profit foundation that places police dogs in communities and schools.

Each K9 generally costs from $15,000 to $45,000 depending on specialization.

Mays will be used daily on the Texas A&M University campus and in the local community and will provide support at sporting and special events and to law enforcement agencies in the area.