Killeen City Manager announces retirement

Killeen City Manager Ron Olson announced Wednesday morning that he will retire on October 1st, 2019.

Olson has been Killeen’s City Manager since February 7th, 2017.

Before coming to Central Texas, Olson served as City Manager of Corpus Christi. Olson has also worked for Polk County, Iowa, and the cities of Arlington, Texas, Middletown, Ohio, Belding, Michigan, and West Jordan, Utah.

He is an ICMA Credentialed Manager and holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Political Science from Brigham Young University.

In his letter of resignation, Olson promises to complete the budget for the next fiscal year. He says that will help the next City Manager plan for the future.

You can read the full letter here: