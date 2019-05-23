Killeen ISD chief communications officer resigns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott has officially resigned from his position.

FOX44 reached out to Abbott about his decision, and he cited "personal reasons."

The district says once Abbott's position has been filled, they will work to set up introductions and continue to foster the working relationships they have worked hard to establish.

Source: Killeen Independent School District