Killeen ISD chief communications officer resigns
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen Independent School District Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott has officially resigned from his position.
FOX44 reached out to Abbott about his decision, and he cited "personal reasons."
The district says once Abbott's position has been filled, they will work to set up introductions and continue to foster the working relationships they have worked hard to establish.
Source: Killeen Independent School District
More Stories
-
The Waco Independent School District held its first school board…
-
UPDATE: The Waco Police Department reports David…
-