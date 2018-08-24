Killeen ISD unveils new safety features Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KILLEEN, TX - Killeen ISD officials have announced improvements in school security to guard against potential campus intruders and other security threats in time for students to return to the classroom on Monday.

They point out that the district has increased the number of police officers by three and have installed electronic door locking systems at all four regular high school campuses and most elementary schools to make it more difficult for intruders to get into the schools and threaten students or staff.

“The safety of students and staff is our number one priority every day and always will be,” Superintendent John Craft said Thursday. “The security enhancements we’ve made and are continuing to make will help fortify our schools against the potential for access by intruders.”

Over the summer, workers installed electronic buzzer systems at most campuses, allowing staff to see a visitor in a locked security vestibule, buzz the visitor into the office from the vestibule, conduct a background screening, then buzz the visitor out of the office and into the school proper once the visitor has been cleared.

In addition, security vestibules have been added at the front entrances of Harker Heights High School and Shoemaker High School, providing a physical barrier directing visitors visitors to the front office and preventing them from having immediate access to the entire campus after walking through the front doors.

Funding for the security improvements comes from the bond programs approved by the voters last May.

Additional student badge readers have been installed at the high school campuses, allowing the district to keep outside doors at schools locked throughout class time

Killeen ISD will also add perimeter fencing at schools as needed and will make improvements to the schools' intercom systems.

The student population of the district was expected to reach nearly 45,000 students this year.