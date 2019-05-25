Killeen PD investigating shots fired at home, vehicle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at a home and vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Ellis Drive in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered a home and a vehicle had been shot. The home was occupied and no injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Violent Crimes Unit are investigating this incident and information will be released as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department