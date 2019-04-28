5 Fort Hood soldiers in military control after taking training ammunition off post Video

KILLEEN, Texas - Five Fort Hood Soldiers are in military control Saturday morning after taking several pieces of ordnance to their off-post residences.

According to the USA Criminal Investigation Command, the ordnance was training ammunition and was not high explosive ordnance. They took the ordnance from a live-fire training exercise that was conducted at Fort Hood, April 18, and the Soldiers were not authorized to remove the ordnance from the post.

Killeen Police ordered the evacuations of Splawn Ranch, Hunt Drive, Transit Drive, and Carol Way Friday night because they were deemed in imminent danger.

"I felt very unsafe about it, especially knowing my kids were here and I wasn't present, so I had to rush over here and figure out what was going on," said Christina Sparacello, who lives on Transit Drive.

All missing ordnance has been recovered. But the evacuations did leave residents scratching their heads.

"I guess it's more of our safety, you know what I mean, like for that to be in our area with kids and stuff like that, you would think they would notify everyone to evacuate, not just certain people because of the situation," said Sparacello.

By 10:10pm Friday night, the U.S. Army EOD unit had recovered all of the missing pieces of ordnance.

Authorities say no further information will be released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.