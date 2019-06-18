Killeen shooting victim identified

Killeen Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting on Fleetwood Drive Tuesday evening.

The victim is 28-year-old Luis Angel Santiago.

Neighbors say they heard multiple shots fired around 5:30pm. Detectives say it is still early in their investigation, but they know so far that Santiago got into a verbal altercation with a group of people inside of a car. This altercation led to the shooting, ultimately killing Santiago.

So far, they are actively following tips from neighbors nearby.

Many people in the neighborhood have cameras around their homes, so authorities are looking at surveillance in hopes of identifying suspects.

This is still an active investigation. If anybody has any information on this case, you are urged to contact Killeen Police at (254) 501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Below is the original text from this story:

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Killeen.

Officers received a call at 5:36 p.m. in reference to a disturbance on Fleetwood Drive and Cedarview Drive.

When officers were en route to the location, they also received numerous calls of shots being fired. They arrived to the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man has been taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, and is reported to be in critical condition.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department