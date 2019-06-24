Killeen "Tent City" Grows

KILLEEN, Texas - The "Tent City" outside Killeen's Friends In Crisis homeless shelter continues to grow.

Last month, the facility shut its doors due to lack of funding.

This has forced many clients to live in tents on the shelter's front lawn. Many, who are living day-to-day, depending on donations from food to hygiene products. However, the hot temperatures are making conditions terrible.

"I'm keeping my towels wet and I practically pour water down my clothes all day," says Jeanette Gibson, one client.

Towels and cold water are just some donations given on a daily basis. Donald Jones, a Friends In Crisis board member, has donated more than $4,000 out of his own pocket.

"I was very disappointed that the State Housing and Urban Development didn't approve a grant to keep it open because it puts the clients at a difficult situation," says Jones.

Gibson says she is looking for jobs and fighting for the doors to remain open.

"My future is bright because I'm just going to keep doing it and I'm not gonna give up," says Gibson.

So far the shelter has raised at least $70,000, more than 1/4 of the shelter's $200,000 goal.