L-3 Waco lands $499 million contract

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Department of Defense has announced that the L-3 facility in Waco has been awarded at $499,592,426 contract to do a major avionics upgrade for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve aircraft.

The work will be done mostly in Waco at the facility at the TSTC airport on 176 C-130H planes.

The contract provides for engineering and manufacturing development and includes training and logistics.

The contract was awarded in a competitive process with six firms competing for the work. 

Development, testing and evaluation were to begin in the 2019 fiscal year with work to continue through 2029.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests