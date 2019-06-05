L-3 Waco lands $499 million contract

The Department of Defense has announced that the L-3 facility in Waco has been awarded at $499,592,426 contract to do a major avionics upgrade for Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve aircraft.

The work will be done mostly in Waco at the facility at the TSTC airport on 176 C-130H planes.

The contract provides for engineering and manufacturing development and includes training and logistics.

The contract was awarded in a competitive process with six firms competing for the work.

Development, testing and evaluation were to begin in the 2019 fiscal year with work to continue through 2029.