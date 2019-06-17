Local Pool Seeking Donations

ROBINSON, Texas - During the summer, dozens flock to The Robinson Lions Pool to cool off.

However, in the next 5 years, the site may be closed if the facility is not repaired.

"It would suck because all of my friends come here to hang out, says 13-year-old Cody Martinez, a frequent visitor.

Martinez is a familiar face at the pool as he's been a member all his life.

Officials say they will need at least $50,000 to cover repairs to the diving board, the tarp to cover the pool, and the concrete surrounding the pool.

Hailey Williams, a lifeguard says the site is unsafe.

"Kids come up to the door and they need band-aids because the bottom of the pool scapes up their feet, they stub their toe on the concrete," says Williams.

Manager, Austin Todoro, says if the pool has to close its doors, it will be a loss for the community.

"W e won't have the bonding experience with families where families come out to swim with their kids," says Todoro.

Todoro says if you are willing to help you can mail a check to the pool at 201 East Moonlight Drive Robinson, Texas 76706.