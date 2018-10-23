Long baby shower leads to gun threat Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raymond Allen Strange [ + - ] Video

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX - Harker Heights police say they have arrested a man who got a gun when he became upset that a baby shower had lasted longer than he had expected.

Bond was set at $100,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for 42-year-old Raymond Allen Strange who remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.

Harker Heights police had been called to a residence in the 1800 block of McGinnis Court Sunday on a report of a man with a gun.

Officers learned that a woman in the house had been having a baby shower with a man in the house previously saying she could have the shower but it should be ended by 7:00 p.m. at which time he would return.

Witnesses told police that he came back about 7:30 p.m. but the shower was not over.

Police say the woman met with the man in another room of the house and apologized for the party running long, but he became angry and said that everyone had to leave.

Police say he then grabbed a handgun, loaded it an pointed it at the woman's head, with officers told the barrel of the weapon actually was touching her between the eyes.

The suspect was later identified as Raymond Strange and police took him into custody.