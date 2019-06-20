Magnolia expansion planned for Waco

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo)

Chip and Joanna Gaines have plans to expand their Magnolia Empire, and they want the City of Waco to help pay for it.

Waco's Tax Increment Fund board will meet Thursday, and one of the items on the agenda for discussion is something called the Magnolia Master Plan.

The company is asking for just over one million dollars for public improvements in the area bordered by Webster and Jackson Avenues, and 6th and 8th Streets.

According to the information packet, Magnolia plands on opening a coffee shop, home furniture store, and retail village there. There are also plan of re-purposing a church building, as well as creating outdoor walkways and a recreation space.

John Marsicano of Magnolia says the total cost for the entire project is more than $10million. He sent FOX44 News this statement:

“We are in the final stages of solidifying our master plan for the area, but we expect the entire project to be complete by the end of the year. Additional construction details and site plan information will be available in the coming weeks, but our hope with this project is to create an active and beautiful community space for Wacoans and visitors alike.”

We will be at Thursday's meeting and bring you the results.