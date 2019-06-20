Magnolia withdraws application for city money

Construction on a new Magnolia coffee shop is happening right now next to the silos.

Waco’s Tax Increment Fund board was scheduled to tour the new addition today, but the company pulled their application for city money as the members were on their way to the site.

Magnolia applied for just over $1 million for public improvements in the area bordering the current silos.

In a statement Magnolia said, “We are still planning to complete construction by the year’s end but we decided to temporarily postpone our application. We’re still in the process of solidifying all of the project details and given the scope and scale we felt it made sense to hold off on the application for right now.”

Magnolia plans on opening a coffee shop, home furniture store, and retail village in the area.

There are also plans of re-purposing a church building, as well as creating outdoor walkways and a recreation space.

The total cost for the entire project is more than $10 million dollars.