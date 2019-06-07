Major face lift for 1st Calvalry HQ Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT HOOD, Texas - The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at Fort Hood got a major face lift.

This renovation has been around two years in the making, and most can agree it was worth the wait.

The building's extravagant makeover was showcased through tours and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Former soldiers were invited to stop by and marvel at the new facility.

The building was originally completed in 1983. It was entirely renovated, and has new state-of-the-art features and technology - as well as the office space it needed.

"[The building features] Updated office space, updated communications infrastructure. We've added an operations facility that allows us to communicate with soldiers and commanders across the world, which enables us to be better prepared to do any mission at any time," says Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, 1st Calvary Division Public Affairs Officer.

Brautigam says this building was a phenomenal investment, and that he is honored to work there.

"It's a great thing. It'll allow us to do a better job protecting America and provide troops across the world because we are the world's most lethal division," Brautigam says.

The building is now open and ready for use.