Man accused of molesting children in church daycare

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 03:21 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 05:42 PM CDT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - 25-year old Benjamin Roberts is moving back to College Station after police arrested him in Abilene.

Roberts is accused of molesting several children while working at a church daycare.

His parents said in court they used their life savings to pay his $100,000 bond. The judge told them to notify their neighbors and church about the charges Roberts faces.

Roberts is also barred from using a cell phone or computer by himself.

