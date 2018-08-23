Man accused of molesting children in church daycare Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Benjamin Roberts. [ + - ] Video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - 25-year old Benjamin Roberts is moving back to College Station after police arrested him in Abilene.

Roberts is accused of molesting several children while working at a church daycare.

His parents said in court they used their life savings to pay his $100,000 bond. The judge told them to notify their neighbors and church about the charges Roberts faces.

Roberts is also barred from using a cell phone or computer by himself.