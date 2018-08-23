Man accused of molesting children in church daycare
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - 25-year old Benjamin Roberts is moving back to College Station after police arrested him in Abilene.
Roberts is accused of molesting several children while working at a church daycare.
His parents said in court they used their life savings to pay his $100,000 bond. The judge told them to notify their neighbors and church about the charges Roberts faces.
Roberts is also barred from using a cell phone or computer by himself.
More Stories
-
The Baylor University Police Department is actively investigating a…
-
The Midway Independent School District is utilizing a new…
-
Temple firefighters responded to a reported fire in the northwest…