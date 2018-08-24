Man caught in online sex sting, thought was meeting 15-year-old Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aron Lee Teague [ + - ] Video

WOODWAY, TX - Woodway police say A 27-year-old Waco man who thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for sex in Woodway Park Thursday instead met officers and was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Woodway police said Friday that Aron Lee Teague had responded to a profile of a fifteen year old girl on a social media site that was actually operated by police.

Officers say he sent several sexually explicit messages about what he wanted to do with her, then made arrangements to meet her at Woodway Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, where he was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Woodway Public Safety Director Bret Crook said that parents should be particularly aware of who their children are communicating with on line.

He said there is no way of knowing just how many other children this man and others like him have made.

He said his and other departments will continue to operate stings to try to catch those who would take advantage of children.