Man charged in gambling operation

Waco police report a man accused of making payouts to an undercover officer during a gambling investigation has been arrested.

A warrant for the arrest of Salim  Omar Al Salim had been obtained in November 2018 following the undercover operation looking into illegal cash payouts being made to people playing 8-liner machines.

Al Salim was finally located, arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail.Sunday.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said the investigation centered on a store at 901 North 25th Street.

Following an undercover operation, search warrants were obtained and equipment seized.

Bynum said Al Salim was a clerk at the store.

Jail records showed he was charged with two counts of keeping a gambling place.

