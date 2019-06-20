Man charged in Harker Heights drive by shooting

Harker Heights police report a 19 year old Killeen man has been arrested on charges in connection with a May 2 drive by shooting in the 600 block of Mustang Trail that resulted in a bullet penetrating into an area of a home where children could be playing.

Alijah Iman Tarrant was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of deadly conduct with his bond set at $200,000.

Harker Heights Police Lieutenant Stephen Miller said that when the shots were fired two vehicles in the driveway of the home also had windows shot out

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered electronic messages saying he was going to do some shooting, along with references to other types of crimes and what he wanted to do to someone, with the messages exchanged before shooting occurred.