Man charged with injuring woman and child, throwing weapon

Temple police say they had to chase down a man accused of injuring a woman and child during a domestic disturbance.

Police were called to the 4600 bock of State Highway 53 Tuesday with the caller saying that his daughter and granddaughter were being assaulted by the woman’s boyfriend.

The caller said the suspect and the victims were in a black Dodge Charger which officers later spotted in the 300 block of East Adams Avenue.

As officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, a man later identified as 37-year-old Dominique Henry Davis bailed out and ran south on South 6th Street.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase.

In the meantime the victim told officers that she and Davis had been arguing with him strangling her.

It was also noted that the daughter was injured in the fray, with officers noticing swelling to the child’s eye.

The victim claimed Davis brandished a handgun during the argument.

The officer’s report said that a check of security camera video showed Davis throwing a firearm onto the roof of the Goodwill Store at 11 North 4th Street.

Davis was charged with assault strangulation, injury to a child, evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail.