Man critical after Killeen hit and run

Killeen police are looking for a dark colored SUV possibly with damage that struck a man Saturday night and sent him to the hospital with what were described as life threatening injuries.

Police say it happened about 10:55 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of Becker Drive.

The victim was found lying in the roadway and was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was going north on Becker Drive with his bicycle and trailer when the dark colored SUV, also going north, hit him.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit is asking anyone who might have information about the suspect vehicle contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526- TIPS (8477) or go on line here