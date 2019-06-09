Man Killed In Killeen Shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Killeen Shooting [ + - ] Video

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say the incident happened on the 4700 block of Greenlee Drive at 4:14 this morning.

One homeowner says he was sleeping when he heard gunshots.

"It was very loud," says Manuel Resto.

Officials say they tried to perform life-saving techniques on the victim before paramedics arrived.

However, nearly an hour later, the victim, 29- year-old Kevin Thomas was pronounced dead.

Resto says this kind of activity is unusual.

"This is not something that happened here, really," he says.

Another homeowner says people need to think before pulling out a gun.

"The endless cycle of violence needs to stop cause we're never gonna get anywhere as a people," says Jack Kell.

An autopsy has been ordered at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The motive is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call Killeen Police.