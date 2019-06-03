Man faces charges for fighting officer

BELLMEAD, TX - A man identified as Francisco Escobar-Solis is facing multiple charges and remains under an immigration hold after fighting with a Bellmead police officer who had been called to remove him from a local business.

Bellmead police department spokesperson Brenda Kinsey said an officer got a direct call from the Taqueria Mexicano in the 1500 block of South IH35 Sunday night about 9:30 regarding an intoxicated man who would not leave the premises.

When the officer arrived, the officer observed him kicking the front door of the business.

When the officer made contact with him, the man resisted and scuffled resulting in minor injuries to the officer.

Escobar-Solis was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication and was named in the immigration hold.