Man held in violent domestic sex assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard Best

TEMPLE, TX - Temple Police report a 59-year-old man has been arrested following a reported violent domestic dispute and sexual assault early Thursday morning.

Police got the call to a home in the 1000 block of Tumbleweed Drive at 5:08 a.m. on Thursday. The victim reported a man forced her to have sex with him, then threatened to shoot her when she left the room.

About four hours later, police arrested 59-year-old Richard Best and he was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Police were pursuing charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.