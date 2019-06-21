Man pleads guilty to possession, promotion of child pornography

A Rockdale man pleads guilty to two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography. This happened in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court of Milam County.

46-year-old David Wayne Carter was sentenced to eight years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Carter waived all rights to appeal.

In addition to the prison term, Carter is required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was investigated by the Child Exploitation Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office Law Enforcement Division.

Possession of Child Pornography is a third-degree felony, while Promotion of Child Pornography is a second-degree felony.

Source: Milam County District Attorney’s Office