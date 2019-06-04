Man pleas to several federal robbery charges

A Temple man charged with several convenience store robberies Tuesday entered guilty pleas to five federal charges.

Sentencing for Ronnie Jackson will come at a later date.

Federal court papers detailed robberies in November and December of 2018.

The complaints claimed that Jackson and another man who drove the car for him robbed the 7-Eleven store at 4315 West Adams in Temple and the Valero/Adams Grocery at 1601 East Adams in Temple November 8, 2018.

The complaints also mentioned a second robbery of that same Valero again on November 20, 2018, then said the Shell/S&C Convenience store at 1304 South 31st in Temple was robbed on December 2, 2018.

The complaint detailed how Jackson and the second man worked as a team committing the robberies, with Jackson always going into the stores and the other man driving.

It was after the December 2 robbery that things began going wrong for them.

After that robbery a description of the vehicle was broadcast, with Temple police making a traffic stop on their car because it matched and ended up taking the driver into custody for DWI.

While they were doing an inventory of the car prior to it being towed, police spotted clothing in the car that matched the description given at the Shell station robbery.

Officers stopped the search and got search warrants for the car and for Jackson’s apartment.

During the search of the vehicle, detectives located some of the clothes used in the robberies and recovered a brown and black Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

When the search warrant for Jackson’s apartment was executed, investigators located other clothing along with 9 mm ammunition.

The driver’s apartment was also searched but no clothing matching that used in the robberies was found.

The complaint specified that investigators believed that the pair had been involved in about eight different robberies.

Sentencing to a federal facility will come at a future date.