Man stabbed at Bellmead Rodeway Inn

BELLMEAD, TX - Bellmead police are looking for a man wanted for stabbing another man multiple times in a Tuesday night incident at the Bellmead Rodeway Inn.

Bellmead police were called to the motel about 11:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance and found the 23-year-old victim.

Police say the victim and the suspect had been at a local restaurant and had been drinking.

They had come back to the motel and got into an argument in a stairwell where the victim was stabbed.

The suspect was gone when police arrived, but they do have a name and believe he may have fled to Houston.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or who might otherwise information is asked to call Bellmead police at 254-799-0251.