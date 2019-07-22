Man who drowned in Belton Lake identified

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police have released the name of the man who drowned in Belton Lake near Temple Lake Park.

The man was 26-year-old Virgil Robinson, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

Temple Fire and Rescue says Robinson’s body was recovered around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses say he was on an inflatable pool float and drifted away from shore. When he tried to get back to dry land, they say he fell off the float and disappeared into the water.

Justice of the Peace David Barfield ordered an autopsy.

Temple Police are taking over the investigation.

The search started just before 5 p.m. Sunday, after witnesses reported a swimmer disappearing. Numerous emergency response agencies searched the lake, including Texas Parks & Wildlife, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, and Morgan’s Point Resort FD.