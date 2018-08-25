Massage parlor investigation continues Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Renquan Zheng [ + - ] Video

WACO, TX - The investigation continues into the operation that McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is calling an obvious human trafficking operation.

As of Friday morning, one man remained in the McLennan County Jail and had appeared before a judge, with bond expected to be set during the afternoon.

Renquan Zheng was being held on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The arrest came after a raid on the Sun Orchid massage parlor at 4716 West Waco Drive on Thursday morning. Zheng was arrested at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sanger Avenue.

An arrest affidavit filed on the organized crime charges detailed how two investigators went to the parlor for massages and were offered sexual services, but declined.

The investigation also showed a BMW driven by Zheng was registered in California, and that Zheng and a woman seen going in and out of the parlor had common addresses listed as the apartment on Sanger, the massage parlor on Waco Drive and in Monterrey Park, California.

The affidavit included statements by the investigators saying one of the masseuses working in the parlor told them she worked in other places in Los Angeles and had only been in Waco a short time, and that she did not live in a home or an apartment.

It was determined the women working in the parlor had been living in the parlor building.

Investigators also reported in the affidavit as saying they observed groceries being carried into the parlor building. The affidavit noted such living arrangements were common in human trafficking operations.

Investigators reported a total of $43,000 in cash was seized during the investigation.