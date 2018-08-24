MCC police officer receives Life-Saving Award Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas - A local college police officer has been honored months after saving the life of a three-year-old girl from being locked inside a burning car with her father.

McLennan Community College Officer Paul Serrano was issued the Life-Saving Award on Thursday by the Waco Police Department after he found a toddler strapped in a seat and locked inside of a car on campus last April.

Her father, 23-year-old Jacob Laskiwski, was discovered in the trunk trying to set a fire. Serrano says he smelled the smoke and quickly broke in instead of waiting for backup to arrive.

The child was saved in time, and her father was arrested.

Serrano is an MCC graduate who says he is humbled by the recognition.

Ever since this rescue, Waco Police and the MCC Department have upgraded their joint communication system to make sure backup arrives to similar situations faster.