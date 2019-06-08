McGregor Police want your help investigating a deadly crash
McGREGOR, Texas - McGregor Police officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took the life of 26-year-old Kayn Kemp on Thursday night, and officers want your help.
Investigators say Kemp was walking north on Highway 317 around 9:40 p.m., when a white Ford F-150 pickup swerved onto the shoulder and hit him. The truck kept going north.
Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson pronounced Kemp deceased at the scene.
Police believe the truck will have damage to the right front area.
Surveillance video from a McGregor business shows the suspect vehicle on the road. It is the last one shown in the video, and is missing a headlight. The time on the video is incorrect - the actual time was 9:50 p.m.
If you know anything about the crash or the whereabouts of the truck and/or driver, please call police at (254) 840-2855.
