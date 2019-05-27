McLennan County Sheriff's Office to take over Jack Harwell Detention Center Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (file photo) [ + - ] Video

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas - The McLennan County Sheriff's Office will take over the Jack Harwell Detention Center.

The jail is currently under LaSalle Southwest Corrections, and will be handed over on October 1.

Under LaSalle, the detention center has been declared non-compliant several times. Inspections have revealed the facility failed to properly screen potentially suicidal inmates or inmates with mental illness.

LaSalle has not commented on the change.

