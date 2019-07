The Waco Mammoth National Monument site is gearing up for World Camel Day on Saturday, and you’re invited to join in on all the free fun!

Camels are the second-most common fossil species discovered at the local monument.

Visitors will be able to meet live camels, enjoy camel story time, free giveaways, a Junior Ranger program, and a spitting contest!

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There is also a new camel exhibit debuting on the Dig Site Tour.