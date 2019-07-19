Meth raid yields suspected dealer

A raid on a suspected methamphetamine dealer has turned up a quantity of crystal meth, cash, a firearm and one suspect who was arrested.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman T.J. Cruz said the operation was the result of an investigation by the department’s Organized Crime Unit into a woman suspected of distributing large quantities of crystal meth in the Bell and Coryell County areas.

Members of the unit and officers with the Copperas Cove Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at the home of Corinne Loera Keay in the 700 block of Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove Thursday.

During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 31 grams of crystal meth was seized along with a weapon and cash.

Keay was arrested on the spot and held on a charge of possession of a controlled substance over four grams with intent to distribute, which is a first degree felony.