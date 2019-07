Dozens of local middle school students will take part in National Day of Social Action Wednesday in Waco.

They are part of Baylor Freedom Schools and will march in the downtown area in front of the McLennan County Courthouse at 11:45 a.m.

During the march, some students will play drums, while others carry signs. The theme of the march is, “Gun Violence and Awareness.” Afterwards, they will return to the Baylor campus to give presentations they created.