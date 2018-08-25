Midway ISD finds new use for fire hoses Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WOODWAY, Texas - The Midway Independent School District is utilizing a new security tool in the new school year.

The district is using old fire hoses as secondary door locks.

The Woodway Public Safety Department says one of its officers came across an online post where a fire department was using old fire hoses to slide over locks to keep them closed.

The idea was presented to Midway ISD officials and approved. The fire hoses are being donated to make the locking devices.

"You know the cost of these is $0.00. Just a little bit of time. And the people that are working on this are getting a lot of great satisfaction for being able to help their school," says

Officials working on the project say once there is enough fire hose locks for Midway schools, others will be given to area schools.

