Midway ISD to consider $177 million bond issue

WOODWAY, TX - Midway ISD trustees have been presented a proposal for a $177 million dollar bond program by a specially appointed facility study committee that supporters say is necessary to allow the district to deal with expected growth over the next ten years.

The proposal includes $39.6 million dollars for a new elementary school and $29.9 million to expand River Valley Intermediate to a 6-8 grade Middle School.

It would also provide money to convert Woodgate Intermediate to an elementary school, renovate Midway Middle School and provide additions to Midway High School.

Other projects that would be financed include replacing aging hearing and air conditioning systems and doing needed roof work, renovating the Performing Arts Center, providing a Technology Data Center and covering the purchase of instruments and equipment.

A presentation made to trustees estimated that the tax increase needed to fund the bonds would add $7.19 a month in costs to the average Midway ISD homeowner.

The presentation said that over the next ten years, the student population is expected to increase by over 2,600 students reaching a total of an estimated 10,700.

The committee noted that the current capacity is 9172 students.

The members of the facility study committee are asking the trustees to place the $177 million dollar bond election issue on the November 5, 2019 ballot.