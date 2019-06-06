Missing person or homicide? Temple Police are investigating

The Temple Police Department has released new information in the case of a missing person.

According to an arrest affidavit, the department was informed by Thomas Brandon Hebert on May 29 that his father Tommy Glen Hebert was missing and believed to be in danger. Brandon said he found his father’s black Dodge Ram pickup truck located on Interstate 35 in the 200 block of N General Bruce Drive in Temple on May 28. Tommy was not found at his residence on May 27 or 28.

The next door neighbor, identified as Palmer Grant Contreras, told those searching for Tommy that he shot him in the chest, got rid of his body, and that he needed to get rid of his black pickup.

A man was later seen getting into the black pickup belonging to Tommy and Contreras was seen getting into his own pickup truck. Both trucks left Troy Road.

Tommy’s black pickup was spotted on Interstate 35, near Temple High School. A witness heard Contreras call a man and ask him to get rid of Tommy’s body. Christoff says Hebert is a possible victim of a homicide.

Temple Police Department Media Relations Specialist Chris Christoff stated on June 6 that Contreras has now been placed under arrest for Tampering with Physical Evidence in regards to this case. Christoff also stated that Tommy Glen Hebert is a possible victim of a homicide.

The department says this is an active investigation, and efforts are continuing to locate Tommy. If you have any information on this case, you can contact Temple PD at (254) 298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department