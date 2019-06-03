Local

Monument to Confederate Soldiers Vandalized

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:13 AM CDT

Texas DPS troopers are investigating an act of vandalism on the grounds of the Texas Capitol.

Someone defaced the Confederate Soldiers Monument with red spray paint Sunday. The monument has been there since 19-03 

The spray paint is not gone, but there are still questions and concerns about the monument itself.  To learn more about that discussion, watch the video:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News