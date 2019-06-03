Monument to Confederate Soldiers Vandalized
Texas DPS troopers are investigating an act of vandalism on the grounds of the Texas Capitol.
Someone defaced the Confederate Soldiers Monument with red spray paint Sunday. The monument has been there since 19-03
The spray paint is not gone, but there are still questions and concerns about the monument itself. To learn more about that discussion, watch the video:
