Moody man dies after bee attack

MOODY, Texas - A portion of 2nd Street in Moody is currently blocked off because of a deadly bee attack.

Police tell FOX44 a swarm of bees attacked a man in his 60's on Friday afternoon as he was mowing his lawn in the 700 block, near the intersection of Spring Valley Road.

As authorities came to the man's aid, some of them were also stung by the bees.

A beekeeper eventually came in to remove the insects.