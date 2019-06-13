More LSD found in Temple

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aaron James Silcott

TEMPLE, TX - A 20-year-old Temple man has been taken to the Bell County Jail after Temple police recovered a quantity of what was believed to be LSD following a traffic stop.

In a statement released by Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems, officers reported making a traffic stop at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday at South 31st Street and West Avenue P after observing a vehicle making a wide turn.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

At that point, the officer began a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the search, the officer found a gum container under the passenger seat containing several paper squares and an amber bottle with a black rubber stopper.

The statement said the substance tested a presumptive positive for LSD.

It was estimated that six doses were recovered.

The passenger in the car, identified as Aaron James Silcott, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

It was back on May 28 during another traffic stop that officers recovered fifty doses of LSD.