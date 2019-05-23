Local

Mother, daughter face charges connected to fatal Gatesville crash

Posted: May 23, 2019

GATESVILLE, Texas - A mother and daughter face charges connected to a crash which ended the lives of two Gatesville teenagers.

Brittany and Morgan Hallman face charges of giving alcohol to several minors on April 26 at a house on Cedar Ridge Road.

47-year-old Brittany is also accused of making a false report and tampering with evidence.

On the same night, investigators say 16-year-old Kyle Tennison and 16-year-old Ethan Sandell died when the truck they were in crashed into a tree on the same street. The investigation found alcohol played a role in the crash. A third teenager was injured in this crash.

The Hallmans have bonded out of jail.

