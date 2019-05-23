Mother, daughter face charges connected to fatal Gatesville crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brittany (left) and Morgan Hallman . [ + - ] Video

GATESVILLE, Texas - A mother and daughter face charges connected to a crash which ended the lives of two Gatesville teenagers.

Brittany and Morgan Hallman face charges of giving alcohol to several minors on April 26 at a house on Cedar Ridge Road.

47-year-old Brittany is also accused of making a false report and tampering with evidence.

On the same night, investigators say 16-year-old Kyle Tennison and 16-year-old Ethan Sandell died when the truck they were in crashed into a tree on the same street. The investigation found alcohol played a role in the crash. A third teenager was injured in this crash.

The Hallmans have bonded out of jail.