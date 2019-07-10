Mother of baby with 30+ fractured bones indicted

The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a Killeen mother on an Injury to a Child charge after her baby boy was found to have more than thirty fractured bones.

Killeen Police arrested 23-year-old LeeEllen Rios in February, after a nurse at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital alerted officers about the child’s injuries.

Detectives were told by medical personnel that the victim had signs of child abuse.

As police conducted their investigation, they learned that the male child was only six weeks old and that the woman had been the one caring for the child.

