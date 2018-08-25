New bakery aims to help local families Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Tiff's Treats) [ + - ] Video

WACO, Texas - If you need to satisfy your sweet tooth this weekend, you can also help provide scholarships for therapy fees for families in need.

Tiff's Treats will be opening their new Waco Store on Saturday, located at 720 S 5th Street, Suite #112 inside the Bear Grounds Shopping Center.

They will be selling cookies for $5.00 per dozen. These sales will benefit Baylor CARE (Clinic for Assessment, Research and Education) who provides low-cost, research-based assessments and interventions to children with cognitive and developmental disabilities - including autism spectrum disorder.

The public can also get involved by bringing new, unwrapped children's books to donate to the Baylor CARE program for a $5 Tiff's Treats gift card.

In addition, the business will insert prizes into random boxes of cookies so everyone will have a chance to win a gift card or prize. There will also be a drawing for free cookies for a year.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Anyone who wants to purchase cookies at this event has to be in line by 3:00 p.m.

Additional information:

There is no need to call ahead - just stop by to purchase your warm cookies. Tiff's Treats normally requires a 30-minute notice for a pickup order to be baked.

Flavor choices will be limited to chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and snickerdoodle. Each one dozen box will have only one flavor inside. There is a limit of five per person.

The event is only happening at the Waco location and will replace normal ordering procedures and options.

A line may form outside, so it might be a good idea to bring umbrellas and portable lawn chairs.

Accepted payments will be cash or credit card. No gift cards, coupons or other discounts will be accepted.

$100 Gift cards will be given to the first 40 people in line. You must be 18 or older to qualify. Please bring your ID. Check in at the table and you will receive a wristband with your line placement number. There is no "saving" a spot. You cannot hold someone's place in line. You may not cut the line to stand with friends. Random roll calls will be taken. If you miss a roll call, you will lose your place in line. The bathroom will be open for customer use throughout the night. Gift cards will be handed out at 9:00 a.m. Please be courteous to those in front of and behind you. Please do not block the entrances to our neighbors during their business hours. You can see line rules and details here.



Source: Tiff's Treats